Fuels, the signs with the national average daily price are back. Gasoline reached its lowest annual price

The State Council in the jurisdictional body, Section Six, accepted the precautionary request presented by Mimit (Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy) and suspended the enforceability of the TAR ruling of Lazio which rejected the provision on the obligation for managers of fuel distributors to exhibit the sign with the average daily price national.

The provisions of the administrative magistrates set the public hearing for discussion on 8 February 2024. The text of the ordinance states that the “reasons proposed and the issues raised require a more in-depth examination to be carried out in the competent court”.

The State Council reinstates mandatory average price cartels

“The exposition of sign on the average price of fuel in recent months – the ministry notes – has found full effectiveness, as demonstrated by the significant reduction in the distribution margin in Italy, for the first time lower than that of the other large European countries and a third lower than that of last year; and the progressive contraction of prices at the fuel pump, particularly intense for the petrol which has seen prices drop by around 20 cents in two months per litre, reaching the national average value this morning lowest of the year on the road network of €1,802/litre. The ministry also thanks the managers of the refueling stations who in this phase of uncertainty have nevertheless applied the rule suspended by the TAR of Lazio, thus guaranteeing the full effectiveness of the instrument”.

