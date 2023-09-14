Fuels | The government hardly gets any support for lowering the fuel tax in its statements

VATT proposes keeping the tax unchanged and lump sum refunds directly to households.

The government the planned fuel tax reduction is not a good way to compensate for increased fuel prices from the perspective of climate action, because lower taxes would increase traffic emissions.

This is what the State Economic Research Center (VATT) estimates, for example, in its statement on the government’s proposal.

The research center suggests that the tax could be kept at its current level and instead distribute the amount corresponding to the lost tax income as refunds directly to households. According to it, the lump sum refund would also target lower-income households more than the fuel tax reduction.

The government is reducing the fuel excise tax by around 156 million euros at the beginning of 2024.

“Compensation instead of reducing the fuel tax by means of a lump sum refund would mean a compensation of around 56 euros for each housing association, if the amount were to be divided equally among all approximately 2.8 million housing associations,” VATT’s statement states.

The submission round ended on Wednesday.

Fuel tax with the reduction, the government wants to compensate for the increase in the average pump prices caused by the increase in the distribution obligation for renewable fuels already next year. According to the government program, the distribution obligation will only be tightened in the years 2025–2027.

In the presentation, it is estimated that the excise duty reduction will drop the pump price of gasoline with value added tax by approximately 4.4 cents per liter and the pump price of diesel with value added tax by approximately 4.9 cents per liter.

According to VATT, it is difficult to predict the fuel price increase caused by the tightening of the distribution obligation, because there is no research data on the price effects.

The transport research center Verne demands in its statement that the government should abandon the proposal. According to it, the proposed fuel tax reduction does not promote the use of sustainable modes of transport and increases emissions.

Suomen Yrittäjät understands the government’s solution, but points out that the goal is to shift the focus of taxation from the taxation of work and entrepreneurship to the taxation of consumption and disadvantages.

Compensation for the increase in the distribution obligation was twisted for a long time in government negotiations, because the Basic Finns demanded that climate measures should not increase everyday costs.