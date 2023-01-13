Petrol, cut of 10-12 cents from 15 March with the extra VAT revenue





Affaritaliani.it wrote it first, last January 3, immediately after the increases in fuel prices due to the non-renewal of the cut in excise duties decided by the government with the last Budget Law for 2023. Now the confirmation has arrived directly from the words of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, after the storm and the controversies (with a consequent collapse in confidence in the poll of Affaritaliani.it).

“The government will cut excise duties on petrol with the highest VAT revenues”, exactly as our newspaper wrote on January 3rd. The executive, while trying to appease the controversy with the meeting with the representatives of the petrol stations who proclaimed a strike for the end of the month (later frozen), is waiting to understand how much will be the January and February extra-revenue (and the first days of March) deriving from the increase in inflation, also caused by the increase in the price of petrol which, in turn, leads to an increase in many basic necessities.

It is difficult to make estimates at the moment, but according to political sources considering that the cut was decided in March 2022 from the Draghi government of 30.5 centsincluding VAT, cost just over a billion euros a month, it is conceivable – but further confirmations will be needed – that starting from 15 March and at least for a month and a half, including therefore also the Easter holidays, a cut excise duties of 10-12 cents per liter on green and diesel.

In this way we could arrive at the beginning of May, thus saving the holidays and trips for the Easter holidays, then for the summer we will see also considering the trend of inflation and the cost of the price of oil. But from mid-March, barring twists and turns, there will be at least a small breath of fresh air, especially for the many commuters who use the car to work and who don’t have the quarterly refund of 21 cents like the hauliers on fuel costs .

Subscribe to the newsletter

