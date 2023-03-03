There is a Japanese saying, with no definite origin, that says “if you want to heat a rock, sit on it for 100 years”. This means that you have to be patient before fighting certain battles, but this wait must be done with some kind of action capable of changing the initial scenario. And that seems to have been the guide for Fernando Haddad, Minister of Finance, in the arm wrestling over fuel exemption. Back in January the first battle was lost and it even seemed a little shameful for what would be Lula’s strong man. The president publicly defended the subsidies promoted by his predecessor, contrary to the vision of the head of the economy. For two months Haddad prepared the ground. He discussed ways to offset the collection, aligned a project with Petrobras, promoted an environmental discourse and, to top it off, even set up the bed to pressure the Central Bank to reduce the Selic rate. An important goal by the former mayor of São Paulo that earned him points in the government and the reduction (albeit temporary) of the market’s tone of criticism of his management. “All of our measures aim at a favorable environment for reducing interest rates and stimulating economic activity,” he said to DINHEIRO.

But the story of Haddad and the fuels begins well before Tuesday’s (28th) announcement. With the autonomy of the BC and the projections of a weak GDP, in the transition Haddad already told the interlocutors that the goal was to face the fiscal deficit and that the exemption was an electoral action by Bolsonaro in times of an electoral race and difficult to change without affecting the public opinion. His team, then, began to discuss ways not only to replace lost fuel revenue, but to raise it to the point of sustaining Lula’s desired spending (all of this in pursuit of deficit reduction). Digital transaction tax? Tax exports? Unburden part of agribusiness? Review sectoral benefits in specific zones? Tax online gambling? All this was evaluated in the fine-tooth comb of financial benefits x political cost. That done, Haddad’s decision was neither radical, as defended by the base in the government in Congress (especially the PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann), nor as liberal as minister Simone Tebet wanted.

With regard to fuels, the exemption for diesel, LPG and natural gas was maintained until the end of the year. For cars, the gasoline tax is now R$ 0.47 and alcohol, R$ 0.02 per liter. According to estimates by the Ministry of Finance, R$ 28 billion more will be collected per year. A tax was also created for the export of crude oil (+ R$ 4.8 billion collected in the four months of validity, according to calculations by XP).

THE ROLE OF THE OIL TANK Orchestrated while sitting on the rock, Haddad drew up a round plan. He waited for Jean Paul Prates to take charge of Petrobras. When he did, they both looked at the curve of the barrel of oil. After May 2022 (when it crossed the barrier of US$ 115 a barrel Brent) the fuel only dropped. The last time it hit US$ 90 was on November 17, and from then on it remained at around US$ 85. The last price reduction promoted by the international parity policy (which changes the value of the liquid at the pump according to the fluctuation of the international market) was on December 7th. And it was not without reason. On the same day of the announcement of the resumption of the tax, Petrobras announced a reduction of R$ 0.13 per liter of gasoline. So the impact fell on the pocket (and public opinion).

And that happened one day before the oil company announced the biggest profit in the history of a Brazilian company (R$ 188.2 billion last year). The result strengthens the company and paves the way for the second point involving the state-owned company: the payment of dividends. During the Bolsonaro government, the company’s efforts to reduce costs were reverted in huge dividends to shareholders (R$ 110 billion in 2022, the second highest value in the world, according to Janus Henderson). The then Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, wanted to reinforce the Treasury’s cash – the Union is the biggest beneficiary of dividends. Now, the plan is to review payments. One of the alternatives would be the creation of a statutory reserve to retain up to R$0.49 in dividends per share. On Wednesday (1), the company announced the payment of dividends of R$ 2.74 in 2023. Withholding R$0.49 of that amount would reach R$6.5 billion, according to the company.

Fernando Nogueira Lopes, consultant and former Secretary of Energy Policies for the State of Rio de Janeiro, said that it was time to have this discussion. “The government’s interest is to make this distribution closer to what is paid in the world”, he said. Today publicly traded companies are required by law to pay 25% of their earnings in dividends. Petrobras even paid 60% in the last government. “This value prevents the company from investing in research, development and making money circulate”, he said.

THE MARKET REACTION With all the measures orchestrated, the market’s reaction to Haddad’s move was positive. Guilherme Loures, economist and variable income manager at WIT Invest, said that the decision shows the government’s commitment to promoting vegetable fuel, taxing fossil fuels, in line with international practices. Even so, there needs to be more initiatives. It helps, but it doesn’t solve it, ”he said. The market chorus is that the efficient path is tax and administrative reforms, in addition to a fiscal anchor that pursues the surplus with plausible metrics and that does not prevent the country from growing.

The market also paid attention to the increase in the tax on crude oil exports. For Loures, even if temporary, the measure is unpopular. Despite this, he understands that this was a government tool to encourage the reduction of interest rates. “Haddad left a message for BC. Increasing revenue is reducing fiscal uncertainty, the expectation of long-term inflation, and thus the interest rate,” he said.

GLEISI X HADDAD Determined to resume part of fuel taxes, Haddad managed to postpone for some time a conflict that potentially should extend throughout the government. The minister’s relationship was never the best with the federal deputy and PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann, who was publicly opposed to the measure. On this, Haddad limited himself to saying that the final word rests with President Lula, who acts as an arbitrator in this type of situation. And if at first sight this articulation seems to be a growing problem in the PT, internally it is a strategy to please Greeks and Trojans. Lula needed to let Haddad show himself to the market and demonstrate his relevance in economic decisions and synergy with some of the agendas of the financial market.

Throughout his 60 days in office, Lula did not mince words to fry the Central Bank, complained about the invisible hand of the market, questioned bankers. And Haddad seemed to interfere little, leaving him only to try to put a damper on public events. “In fact, Haddad took a step back to gain momentum,” said an aide close to the minister. And that momentum will come on a few fronts. Guilherme Mello, Secretary of Monetary Policy at the Treasury, is coordinating this booster scheduled for the coming months. “We are braiding projects that speak to world trends. We want a modern state that is consistent with the new economy,” said Mello.

According to the secretary, in addition to putting forward the new fiscal anchor and tax reform project and thinking about new sources of revenue, there is a transversal effort with other ministries to mitigate inconsistencies. In Bolsa Família, for example, Haddad estimates that it is possible to save R$ 20 billion with undue expenses. There are also measures to review exemptions and review contracts without bidding or cited by the TCU. The result of an effort by those who exercised the oriental patience of sitting on the rock until it warmed up.