Fuels | Tankers changed their course from Europe to the United States

At least two tankers carrying diesel oil and jet fuel have unexpectedly changed their destination from Europe to the United States in recent days, according to information provided by the information service company Refinitiv.

In the United States, diesel oil stocks are at their lowest level in several decades, and political pressure to increase stocks has increased. At the same time, according to the Reuters news agency, diesel oil refining margins are higher than ever before.

Diesel oil On Thursday, based on shipping information, the Thundercat tanker from the United Arab Emirates changed its destination from the port of Rotterdam to New York, Reuters reports. The ship is currently in the Mediterranean.

The Atlantic-going tanker Proteus Jessica was originally destined for Southwald on the southeast coast of Britain, but has changed its destination to the port of New York.

According to oil brokers, two other tankers are also booked to transport diesel oil from Europe to the United States.

Such changes are rare, especially because European refineries are unable to produce enough fuel to meet domestic demand.

United States of America president Joe Biden has flashed the fuel export ban in order to keep consumer prices in check.

The export ban would be a response to OPEC and Russia’s decision to reduce crude oil production. By reducing production, Opec aims to make crude oil more expensive.

In the United States, energy became more expensive in September by 19.8 percent compared to the same time last year. Gasoline became more expensive in the same comparison period by 18.2 percent and fuel oil by 58.1 percent.

In the euro area, energy became more expensive in September by 40.8 percent from a year ago, based on preliminary data from Eurostat, the Statistical Center of the European Union.