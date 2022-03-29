The prices charged at the petrol and diesel pumps immediately reversed the course. This morning the national averages are in fact decreasing. Petrol and diesel fuel substantially matched at 1.83 in self-service and below 1.96 in served mode. International gasoline and diesel prices are falling sharply – the equivalent of 4-5 cents per liter – and are returning to the level of a week ago. Brent under $ 110.

These are the averages of the prices communicated by the managers to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development and processed by the Staffetta, measured at 8 yesterday morning on about 15 thousand plants: self-service petrol at 1,833 euros / liter (-7 thousandths, 1,836 companies , 1,828 white pumps), diesel to 1,828 euros / liter (-5, 1,824 companies, 1,838 white pumps). Petrol served at 1,958 euros / liter (-6, companies 1,996, white pumps 1,885), diesel to 1,958 euros / liter (-3, companies 1,992, white pumps 1,892). LPG served at € 0.852 / liter (unchanged, companies 0.851, white pumps 0.854), methane served at € 2.195 / kg (+3, companies 2.282, white pumps 2.126), LNG 2.135 € / kg (+9, companies € 2.158 / kg, white pumps 2,115 euros / kg).

These are the prices on motorways: self-service petrol 1.902 euros / liter (2.115 served), self-service diesel 1.902 euros / liter (2.122 served), Lpg 0.924 euros / liter, natural gas 2.660 euros / kg, LNG 2.099 euros / kg. These are the prices of refined products in the Mediterranean at yesterday’s closing: petrol at 733 euros per thousand liters (-40, rounded values), diesel at 907 euros per thousand liters (-52 rounded values). These are the values ​​including excise duty: petrol at 1211.30 euros per thousand liters, diesel at 1274.74 euros per thousand liters.