The weekly surveys show prices in decline, but the increases will start from 1 December due to the decrease in the discount on excise duties

Another week of reductions for fuel prices at the pump, news that certainly cannot displease motorcyclists and motorists. At the basis of this decline is the trend of oil markets international markets which continue to be depressed, the slowdown in demand – especially that of China – seems to be stronger than the bottleneck on the supply side which should instead cause an increase. Compared to seven days ago, the national average price of self-service petrol has dropped by around 3 cents per litre, that of diesel by around 5.5 cents. In less than a week, however, the cut to the discount on excise duties will start 30 to 18 cents net.

UPDATED AVERAGE PRICES — These are the averages of the prices charged communicated by the managers to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development and elaborated by Daily Relay updated to November 25, starting from self service:

For what concern servedinstead:

INCREASES FROM 1 DECEMBER — On November 23, the decree-law which establishes a increase in excise duties on petrol, diesel and LPG starting next Thursday 1 December: for petrol, the increase from 478.40 to 578.40 euros per thousand litres; for diesel from 367.40 to 467.40 euros per thousand litres; for LPG from 182.61 to 216.67 euros per thousand kilograms. The increase is therefore equal to 10 cents per liter for petrol and diesel, which should translate into a rise in pump prices 12.2 cents a litre including VAT. For LPG, the increase is 34.06 euros per thousand kilos, which is equivalent to 18.73 euros per thousand litres, which in turn, including VAT, should translate into an impact of 2.3 cents a litre on the price at the pump. Despite the increase, we are still a long way from the rates in force up until 21 March, equal to 728.40 euros per thousand liters for petrol and 617.40 euros per thousand liters for diesel. See also Barcelona does not need Iñigo Martínez

