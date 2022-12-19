Average fuel prices are declining sharply. The averages according to the price observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development and elaborated by Staffetta Quotidiana and Quotidiano Energia see self-service petrol at 1.657 euro/litre (-10 thousandths, companies 1.658, white pumps 1.656), diesel at 1.724 euro/litre (-9, companies 1,725, white pumps 1,721). The prices charged for LPG are positioned between 0.774 and 0.788 euro/litre (no logo 0.760). Finally, the average price of CNG for cars is between 2.343 and 2.524 (no logo 2.469). The methane served is 2.459 euros/kg (+1, companies 2.430, white pumps 2.482) and LNG 2.232 euros/kg (-7, companies 2.283 euros/kg, white pumps 2.196 euros/kg).