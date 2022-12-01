Fuel, in November the average price charged at the petrol pump was 1.794 euros per liter

From now filling up will cost more. Here comes the excise effect on fuels. In fact, it becomes operational tax rebate cut on petrol, diesel and LPG which was in effect from March 22nd. Operators accordingly adjusted the recommended prices of the three fuels which therefore went up by 12 cents/litre for petrol and diesel and 2 cents/litre for LPGto take into account the new rates inclusive of VAT.

The interventions will be visible during the day in the distributors present along the national network which they will then exhibit prices charged with increased excise duties. However, the rise in fuels is not yet verifiable by the monitoring elaborated by Energy newspaper of the data communicated by the managers to Mimit’s Osservaprezzi because the latest numbers available are updated at 8 am yesterday November 30th.

The picture that emerges shows indeed prices at the pump still down following the cuts decided by operators in recent days. In particular, as of 30 November, the national average price of the gas in self mode is 1.644 euro/litre (1.650 the previous value), with the various brands ranging between 1.628 and 1.653 euro/litre (no logo 1.655). The average price charged of diesel self goes to 1.726 euro/litre (against 1.733), with the companies between 1.709 and 1.737 euro/litre (no logo 1.731).

As for the servedfor the gas the average price charged, again as at 30 November, was 1.794 euro/litre (1.801 the previous figure) with colored systems charging prices between 1.725 and 1.844 euro/litre (no logo 1.710). The average of diesel served is 1.876 euros/litre (against 1.885), with the companies’ points of sale charging average prices between 1.806 and 1.929 euros/litre (no logo 1.784). The prices charged of LPG they are positioned between 0.764 and 0.783 euro/litre (no logo 0.750). Finally, the average price of the methane auto is placed between 2.138 and 2.409 (no logo 2.205).

Fuels, Bruno Bossio (Pd): “They promised to cut excise duties, they cut the discount”

The comments from the political opposition were immediate. “After years of promises of cut excise duties on gasoline, Salvini and Meloni they managed to cut the discount on excise duties,” said former Pd deputy Enza Bruno Bossio on Facebook.

