Petrol and diesel will return to full price from 1 January 2023: in fact, from Sunday the cut in excise duties, not confirmed by the government in the maneuver for next year, will lapse, with a significant increase in the cost of fuel.

There will be an increase of around 18 cents compared to current prices, after the initial 30 cent discount set by the Draghi government had already been gradually reduced.

According to the latest weekly surveys by the Ministry of the Environment, the average national price of green is 1.625 euros per litre, at its lowest since June 2021. Diesel is instead at 1.689 euros, i.e. at its lowest since 31 January 2022.

With the abolition of the cut in excise duties, the coffers of the state breathe, to the detriment of those of motorists. Contracting consumer associations: according to estimates by Centro Consumatori Italia, road transport costs will increase by 5.2 billion in 2023 and the increases will also fuel inflation, which will rise by 0.4% due to the increase in costs of freight transport.

From 22 March to 30 November, the State invested around 7.3 billion euros to deal with the high price of fuel: an expenditure deemed no longer sustainable by the Meloni government, which in return allocated 21 billion to deal with the increase in energy costs in the bill.

The price of fuel was already falling thanks to the constant drop in oil prices on the international market (today crude oil is worth 78.6 dollars a barrel, Brent is 83.7 dollars): petrol has been at its lowest for a year and a half, a condition which partially compensated for the increase in excise duties.

A further novelty for motorists could come from an increase in the prices of the toll booths: a ministerial decree, signed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and by that of the Economy and Finance, will establish the amount of increases in toll rates in the 2023.