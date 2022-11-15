New lowering of the diesel price. Today, Tamoil is cutting the recommended price of fuel on the national grid by two cents. The averages of the prices charged at the pump show downward adjustments also on petrol, mainly in the self mode. As for the international prices of petroleum products, yesterday they closed stable on diesel and down on petrol.

Coming in detail to the situation of the Italian network, based on the processing of Quotidiano Energia of the data communicated by the operators to the Mimit Price Observatory updated at 8 am yesterday, November 14, the national average price of petrol in self mode is 1.717 euros / liter. (1,721 the value of yesterday), with the different brands between 1,710 and 1,721 euros / liter (no logo 1,719). The average price of self diesel is 1,852 euros / liter (against 1,858), with companies between 1,846 and 1,860 euros / liter (no logo 1,849).

As for the service, for petrol the average price charged is 1.866 euros / liter (1.867 the previous value) with colored systems that charge prices between 1.804 and 1.924 euros / liter (no logo 1.775). The average of the diesel served goes to 1,997 euros / liter (against 2,000 yesterday), with the points of sale of the companies that practice average prices between 1,935 and 2,051 euros / liter (no logo 1,903).

The prices of LPG are between 0.774 and 0.790 euros / liter (no logo 0.763). Finally, the average price of CNG for cars is between 2,077 and 2,397 (no logo 2,100).