Mexico.- The fuels in Mexico dawned this Thursday with a national average price of $20.75 pesos per liter of Magna gasoline, $22.66 per liter of Premium and $22.13 per liter of diesel.

Gasoline prices tend to vary due to factors such as taxes, geographic location, international oil prices, and distribution and logistics costs.

In the list that we share below you can consult the prices per liter of gasoline and diesel by states of Mexico, with the general rates of this January 27, 2022 according to GasolinaMX.

Read more: The price of the dollar in Mexico falls today, Thursday, January 27, 2022

Fuel price by states

Mexico City (CDMX):

Great 21.33

Premium 23.4

Diesel 22.39

Great 21.17

Premium 23.24

Diesel 22.16

Great 21.03

Premium 23.17

Diesel 21.98

Great 21.53

Premium 23.73

Diesel 21.82

Great 18.08

Premium 20.05

Diesel 21.24

Great 19.29

Premium 21.53

Diesel 21.67

Great 19.77

Premium 22.1

Diesel 20.97

Great 21.12

Premium 22.9

Diesel 22.28

Magna 20.7

Premium 22.7

Diesel 22.39

Great 21.14

Premium 23.09

Diesel 22.45

Great 20.58

Premium 22.93

Diesel 21.69

State of Mexico (Edomex):

Great 20.67

Premium 22.79

Diesel 22.01

Great 20.28

Premium 22.23

Diesel 21.67

Great 20.47

Premium 22.28

Diesel 21.98

Magna 20.7

Premium 22.4

Diesel 22.12

Great 20.23

Premium 21.82

Diesel 21.66

Magna 21.3

Premium 22.85

Diesel 22.97

Read more: Are you unemployed? What is unemployment insurance in CDMX and how can you process it

To find out the price of fuel in your city, go to the website of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).