Fuels, Giorgetti: “New cut in excise duties if prices rise”

“The government reserves the right to adopt the measures of reduction of excise duties according to a rule which, as you will see in the decree law approved on 10 January 2023, will allow the government to take action in this sense in relation to the verified increase in fuel prices“. Said the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgettiduring the “question time” in the Senate questioned on the measures taken against the expensive fuel.

Giorgetti: “Excise duties cut when prices were much higher”

On the price of fuels“I remind you that the measures adopted by the previous Government (since March 2022), which led to the reduction of excise duties on fuels, were adopted when their price had exceeded 2 euros per liter (reaching 2.184 euros for the gas) and ended in November. These price conditions are very different from the current ones and, precisely because of this, the Government has deemed it appropriate to intervene with regulatory measures aimed at improving the transparency of prices and ad avoid speculation“, he has declared Giorgetti.

EU, excise and VAT increases on petrol and diesel in many countries

The prices of diesel And gas have grown in several European states due to the increases of excise, VAT and other indirect taxes, but after the first week of the year they are stabilising. This is what emerges from the weekly bulletin on the prices of petroleum products of the European Commissionupdated January 9.

