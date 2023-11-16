Not just electric in the transport sector, but rather focus on sustainable fuels analyzed with an LCA approach. This is the position expressed by Carlo Fidanza, MEP of the Tran Commission in the European Parliament, in his speech at Lpg Week, the main global event on LPG organized every year by the World Lpg Association and Liquid Gas Europe, hosted this year in the New Congress Center of Rome, the Cloud, until November 17th.

Fidanza recalls that “in recent years we have found ourselves faced with a choice of side on the part of the European Commission, in constant violation of the principle of technological neutrality”, as well as “an extremely ideological approach on the part of the Commission in this battle” everything is electric straight away, especially in the transport sector”.

“An approach that we have recorded in various fields of energy policies and industrial policies in general, supported by often partial impact studies, which have rejected any possibility of thinking in terms of the Life Cycle placed in the background compared to the exhaust emissions which served to legitimize the position on electric”, he adds.

“Ten years ago, I was rapporteur for the Dafi directive – he recalls – on infrastructures for alternative fuels and I remember the effort we already made then to keep LPG as one of the fuels permitted for the transition. Now that battleground has moved further towards fuels such as methane which we consider absolutely essential for the transition and overall sustainable, at least as much as electric, when this evaluation is implemented based on the Life Cycle Assessment”.