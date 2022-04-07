The government chaired by Mario Draghi announced theextensionfor a further ten days, of cut of 25 cents in excise duties on petrol and diesel. We will therefore arrive at May 2, in the hope that international geopolitical tensions will subside. Further interventions on the fuel prices they could be financed from a multi-billion euro treasury, without resorting to budget variances. “VI would like to remind you that today with a ministerial decree signed by me, and by Minister Cingolani, we have extended the abatement of 25 cents of the excise duty on fuels by 10 days“, Explained the Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco, after the approval of the Document of Economy and Finance for 2022.

This further cut was made possible by the collections obtained from higher VAT revenues, linked precisely to the rise in fuel prices in recent weeks. The goal is always to try to stay under the two euros per litera threshold now more concrete than psychological.

“There will also be an increase in funds for credit guarantees in the new aid decree that the government plans to launch by the end of the month. In the meantime, to have more time today, a ministerial decree has extended the cut of 25 cents on excise duties (30.5 cents with VAT) until 2 May. Because among the tasks of the incoming provision there is also it stop at the sharp rise in prices which would arrive the next day without new measures. The decree, the third within two months, will be able to rely on the approximately 5 billion made available from public finance balances without resorting to the deviation“, We read in the Sole 24 Ore.

Meanwhile, on the subject of imported oil, they continue to search alternatives to Russia. In Italy, as reported by Unem (the Energy Union for Mobility), only 10% of the volume of crude oil (5 million tons) comes from Moscow. It is possible to exclude the contribution of the country currently engaged in the invasion of Ukraine by relying on other countries, but it is by no means simple or immediate.