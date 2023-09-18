Fuels: Staffetta, self-service petrol above 2 euros per litre

The price of self-service petrol exceeds 2 euros/litre on a national average, diesel is at its highest for 2023, despite the drop in the prices of refined products (still above one thousand dollars a ton). Brent is around 94 dollars. For petrol we are at the highest levels since 15 July 2022, when however the excise duty cut of 25 cents/litre (30 VAT included) was in force. Then the price without the discount would have exceeded 2.3 euros/litre. According to the usual Staffetta Quotidiana survey, on Saturday IP increased the recommended prices of petrol and diesel by two cents per litre. For Q8 we record an increase of two cents per liter on diesel. For Tamoil increase of one cent per liter on diesel.



These are the average prices charged communicated by the managers to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy and processed by Staffetta, recorded at 8am yesterday morning on approximately 18 thousand plants: self-service petrol at 2,003 euros/litre (+11 thousandths, companies 2,010, white pumps 1,988), self-service diesel at 1,938 euros/litre (+20, companies 1,946, white pumps 1,921). Petrol served at 2,136 euros/litre (+12, companies 2,180, white pumps 2,047), diesel served at 2,071 euros/litre (+19, companies 2,116, white pumps 1,980). LPG served at 0.712 euros/litre (+2, companies 0.721, white pumps 0.701), methane served at 1.396 euro/kg (+1, companies 1.402, white pumps 1.391), LNG 1.265 euro/kg (+1, companies 1.265 euro/kg, white pumps 1.265 euro/kg). These are the prices on the motorways: self-service petrol 2.075 euros/litre (served 2.317), self-service diesel 2.018 euros/litre (served 2.269), LPG 0.852 euros/litre, methane 1.521 euros/kg, LNG 1.277 euros/kg.



