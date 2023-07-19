L’Antitrust launched an investigation against seven oil companies: Eni, Esso, Ip, Iplom, Q8, Tamoil and Saras for alleged cartel in the automotive fuel sector. The companies would have coordinated to define the value of the ‘bio’ component of automotive fuels. This was announced by the Competition and Market Guarantor Authority.

The Authority, according to a note, “thanks to a report received through its Whistleblowing platform, has launched an investigation against Eni, Esso, Ip, Iplom, Q8, Tamoil and Saras for an alleged agreement restricting competition in the sale of automotive fuel”. According to the Authority, the main oil operators would have coordinated in determining the value of the bio component necessary to comply with the obligations established by the legislation in force. In fact, the law establishes that at least 10% of automotive fuel must be made up of bio fuel (save for the possibility of purchasing Consumption Release Certificates). The value of this important price component has gone from 20 euro/mc in 2019 to approx. 60 euro/mc today and has an impact on pump prices of around 2 billion euro.

The Agcm, reads the note, “contests the companies with simultaneous price increases – largely coincident – which could have been determined by direct or indirect exchanges of information between the companies concerned, including through articles published in ‘Staffetta Quotidiana’, well-known newspaper of the sector. Today, the Authority’s officials carried out inspections in the main offices of the companies involved and of other subjects deemed to possess elements useful for the investigation, including the editorial staff of ‘Staffetta Quotidiana’, with the help of the Special Antitrust Unit of the Guardia di Finanza”.