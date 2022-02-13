Representatives from various sectors of the Brazilian economy, especially those linked to the automotive sector, closely follow the negotiations in Brasília for a possible approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) on Fuels. The text dubbed Kamikaze by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, provokes controversy in view of the estimate of a hole of up to R$ 150 billion in public accounts. The amount involves tax waivers, mobility projects and aid funding. At the same time, the proposal is praised by President Jair Bolsonaro and by lawmakers in the Senate and House, with an eye on possible benefits in the October elections. Oblivious to the discussions at Planalto, Paulo Miguel Junior, managing director of the Brazilian Association of Car Rental Companies (Abla), defends the balance in fuel prices for the maintenance of the business of its associates, but also demands compliance with the fiscal responsibility law for part of the Union.

Abla is responsible for 11,000 rental companies in the country, and fuel represents a fundamental part of the costs of operations – in most contracts, the lessor picks up the car at the store with a full tank and needs to return it in the same condition. The constant rise in the prices of oil products – gasoline had an average increase of 44.3% in 2021, while diesel advanced 44.6%, according to the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels – has had a great impact on business. , mainly in the applications segment. According to the executive, 170,000, or 17% of the fleet of 1 million vehicles available at rental companies throughout Brazil, are used to transport passengers and deliver parcels. Faced with the increase in the liter at pumps, caused by the rise in the barrel of oil on the international market and the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, approximately 30,000 cars ended up being returned to rental companies in recent months. The fear is that this number will grow as new adjustments in the price of a barrel abroad are passed on by Petrobras to distributors in Brazil.

Junior classifies as “good” a compensation in the value of the fuel, an option existing in one of the proposals discussed in Brasília, but says it is necessary to look at the result as a whole, “because we cannot fall into fiscal risk”. in addition to mentioning that the increase in fuel costs directly affects inflation by affecting the entire chain. “It is necessary to find a way, whether through a proposal in the Senate or in the Chamber, that makes it possible to balance the price. I’m not talking about price control,” he said. “A proposal for consensus within the reality of Brazilians.”

The priority to reduce the liter of diesel at the pump, defended by the Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea) for the benefit of public transport and cargo transport, is supported by Abla. For the executive, there is a large chain linked to the product, which reflects better in the event of a price balance. Gasoline, on the other hand, has a greater influence on individual transport. “You reach more families, but on the other hand you provide a more balanced basic food basket.”

