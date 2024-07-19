San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico.- Agents of the National Guard and the Army dismantled a fuel theft distribution center in the municipality of Tepeapulco, Hidalgo, and seized 56 200-liter drums, as well as a container with a capacity of 1,000 liters.

In a statement, the National Guard indicated that the property is located in the town of Los Coyotes and is accessed via a dirt road, near where the Tuxpan-Azcapotzalco pipeline passes.

“When counting the material, they found a total of 56 blue plastic drums with an approximate capacity of 200 liters, as well as a container with a capacity of 1,000 liters, some of which contained different quantities of a liquid substance with characteristics similar to fuel.

“In the area they also found hoses of various sizes, which were possibly used to fill containers with hydrocarbons of illegal origin, all of which was made available to the Federal Public Prosecutor’s office in the state, in order to continue the corresponding investigations,” he said.

On July 11, Grupo REFORMA reported that, from 2019 to 2023, Pemex recorded 64,032 illegal taps in its distribution system, of which 3,676 cases were recorded in Hidalgo, the state with the highest number.