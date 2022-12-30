Fuel | The average prices of gasoline and diesel fell below two euros for the first time in December

The average prices of gasoline, diesel and fuel oil fell to the lowest level since February.

Gasoline and the average liter price of diesel fell below two euros in December for the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine, according to data published by Statistics Finland on Friday.

The average prices of gasoline, diesel and fuel oil fell to the lowest level since February. The price of gasoline in December was at the same level as in January, but diesel was 20 cents more expensive per liter and light fuel oil about 25 cents more expensive.