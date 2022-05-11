In Miami, when the green light at the end of the pit lane was turned on 40 minutes from the start to allow the drivers to carry out the classic reconnaissance laps before taking the starting grid, only two cars did not leave the pits, even risking not to to be able to take part in the race. It was of the two Aston Martin AMR-22s of Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll. The reason that kept the emerald green single-seaters in the pits is due to an irregular petrol temperature.

Previously, the regulations stipulated that the temperature of the fuel should not be less than ten degrees compared to the outside temperature. In Miami the temperature was 30 degrees. This season, however, as reported by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport an exception was made by the FIA ​​because there are still problems with the standard Magneti Marelli pump due to the debut of the E10 bio-fuel made with 10% ethanol (let’s not forget the double withdrawal of the Red Bulls in Bahrain most likely due to an unexpected occurrence at the level of fuel cavitation with the petrol pump not able in the final of the race to fish the fuel that was actually present in the tank).

Since some teams had difficulty cooling the fuel to the point of achieving the required uniform temperature of 10 ° C, the FIA ​​led to 18 ° C the temperature that the petrol must have before the start. In Aston Martin, however, they remained ‘stuck’ at an operational level to the previous directive and therefore found themselves with the gasoline of eight degrees colder than allowed. Hence the ‘rush’ to heat the fuel to bring it to 18 ° C before departure, an operation carried out in time for just a matter of minutes.

Absurdly, Aston Martin was also helped by this operational error dictated by the novelties established by the FIA ​​in terms of fuel temperature. Without this drawback Vettel and Stroll they would not have started on hard tires and they could not have benefited from the Safety Car at the end of the race. The German was a step away from ninth place when the accident with Mick Schumacher made the result fade. Lance Stroll then finished in tenth position thanks to the double penalty of Fernando Alonso. A half-new car is ready in Barcelona in Aston Martin, if the raw materials arrive in time at Montmelò there will be at least one decidedly renewed AMR22 to get back on top in the Constructors’ standings.