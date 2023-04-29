Governor Razvozhaev said that a fuel tank caught fire in Sevastopol

A fuel tank caught fire in Sevastopol in the Kazachya Bay microdistrict. This was announced by Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev in his Telegram-channel.

According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a drone attack. The area of ​​the fire is about 1 thousand square meters. Information about the victims is being specified. “Please remain calm,” the governor added.

On the morning of April 24, the Black Sea Fleet repulsed the attack of two surface drones in Sevastopol on the outer roadstead. As a result, one drone was destroyed, the second exploded itself. The blast wave generated during the destruction of other drones blew out windows in residential buildings. No one was hurt in the attempted attack.