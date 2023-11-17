Al-Qahera Al-Ekhbariya: 150 thousand liters of fuel from Egypt were supplied to Gaza

Egypt has restored fuel supplies to the Gaza Strip, sending at least 150 thousand liters through the Rafah checkpoint. The TV channel reports this Al-Qahera Al-Ekhbariya.

“Sources confirmed on Friday that Egyptian pressure on all sides has led to an increase in the amount of aid flowing into the Gaza Strip,” the channel reported.

It is noted that the purpose of the supplies is medical facilities in the Palestinian enclave. According to the TV channel, the increase in assistance was the result of Egyptian diplomacy and a call to all countries and regional associations interested in helping Gaza.

Earlier, the head of the Turkish Ministry of Health, Fahrettin Koca, said that a Turkish field hospital would be deployed in the Gaza Strip in the near future.