Large queues formed at gas stations over the weekend in Argentina and continue this Monday (30), and shortages have become one of the major issues in the campaign for the second round of the presidential election, which will be held on November 19 and The candidates are the current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, and the libertarian Javier Milei.

On social network X, the government candidate’s opponent criticized the shortage. “Scarcity and inflation are direct consequences of the caste model [política] who defends this government of criminals headed by Minister Massa”, wrote Milei.

Patricia Bullrich, a center-right candidate who placed third in the first round and who announced support for Milei in the second, published photos of queues at posts at X and blamed Massa “for the Argentine decline”.

“Today I went for a walk and found this reality. Endless queues of cars and motorbikes at gas stations. This is part of what awaits us with Massa’s maneuvers,” said Bullrich. “No more threats and pressure. We will not let this stop the definitive change that we, Argentines, want.”

On Friday (27), the Argentine government held a meeting with representatives of the main companies in the sector to try to increase the supply of gasoline and diesel.

In the meeting with the Secretary of Energy, Flavia Royón, two main points were agreed: the companies agreed to import ten ships of fuel and that the technical shutdowns at the refineries, which reduced supply, would be ended.

The Argentine government announced that it would provide US$400 million from the Central Bank’s scarce liquid reserves for these actions to take place.

Two of the ten announced ships arrived on Saturday (28) to alleviate fuel shortages, according to the Energy Secretariat, which is part of the Ministry of Economy.

According to the Confederation of Hydrocarbons and Related Trade Entities of the Argentine Republic (Cecha), at this moment “the logistical phase of the corresponding distribution has begun, so it is expected that the situation will tend to be resolved progressively in the coming days”.

“If the supply is not resolved by Tuesday (31) at midnight, they [empresas] will not be able to remove a single export ship from Wednesday (1st). Oil comes first for Argentines”, declared Massa, when giving the companies an ultimatum.

The Argentine Energy Secretariat reported that there were increases of up to 15% in demand this month compared to last year, due to factors such as the long weekend between the 13th and 16th (due to holidays on those dates), recovery of agricultural production and the race ready before the first round, held on the 22nd.

The strong demand for supplies before the elections occurred due to concern about a possible increase in prices (which actually ended up happening) or a new devaluation of the Argentine peso.

In August, after Milei received the most votes in the primaries, the Peronist government devalued the Argentine currency against the dollar by 22%.

Also in August, Massa announced a freeze on fuel prices until October 31. However, before this deadline, last Monday (23), the state-owned YPF increased prices by 3% and its private competitors also promoted adjustments. (With EFE Agency)