Venezuela has some of the largest oil reserves in the world. However, the chavismo disaster often generates fuel shortages in the country and huge queues at gas stations.

The most recent crisis led to an unusual solution in a Venezuelan state: lotteries to determine where citizens should fill up their vehicles. The measure was adopted this month in Mérida, a state governed by Jehyson Guzmán, affiliated with the PSUV, the party of dictator Nicolás Maduro.

In the raffle transmitted by radio stations, balls with numbers between 0 and 9 are drawn. The name of a gas station is announced, and cars with plates that end with the first two numbers drawn can be fueled at it; another post is mentioned, and the numbers drawn next must look for it; and so on, until the numbers run out. Afterwards, they are drawn again, until all Merida posts are contemplated. The results are also published on Instagram.

“People run out of the house for gasoline [após o

sorteio] to get to the pumps soon. [Os postos] they only open until one or two in the afternoon and they don’t open on Sundays,” said Dicxon Rodríguez, a 40-year-old education worker, in an interview with Agence France-Presse, while waiting in a queue in his car.

A report by Diario Las Américas pointed out that the Venezuelan states with the greatest lack of fuel are Zulia, Falcón, Bolívar, Portuguesa, Monagas, Trujillo, Mérida and Lara, with supply problems also being registered in Apure, Aragua and Carabobo.

El Nacional newspaper reported that in Greater Caracas there are also shortages: drivers reported waiting up to five hours in queues at gas stations.

Chavismo minimizes the supply crisis: last week, the number 2 of the Venezuelan dictatorship, Diosdado Cabello, declared that gasoline “is an element that they will definitely want to use constantly to generate a crisis” and blamed the consumers themselves.

“You say, ‘There’s no gas,’ and even if people have three-quarters of a tank, they still want to top up. [o tanque com] the missing quarter of gasoline,” he said.

The truth is that oil production in Venezuela has plummeted due to mismanagement at state-owned PDVSA, lack of investment in maintenance and expansion, and rampant corruption (from which Maduro has always benefited, but which he uses as an excuse to resolve political disputes, according to analysts) since Chavismo came to power.

In 2020, the Venezuelan Chamber of Petroleum stated that the country’s refining capacity was 80% less than what it had in January 1999, the month before Hugo Chávez took office. Smuggling to Colombia and Brazil is pointed out as another complicating factor. The supply crisis has already made the country resort to imports from Iran and Algeria.

“The gasoline crisis in Venezuela is a reflection of the destruction of the oil industry; especially its refining park. The Cardón, Amiay, El Palito and Puerto La Cruz refineries were demolished due to mismanagement and corruption. [São] 24 years of destruction of a country”, wrote former congressman Jose Guerra on Twitter.