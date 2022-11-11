In the third quarter, alone, the net profit of the company listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange jumped by 45 percent, to reach 767 million dirhams.

The company said in a statement, on Friday, that it expects to continue growing its business in the fourth quarter of the year, supported by the increase in the quantities of fuel sold, the company’s expansion in the local and international markets, and the increase in profit margins in the non-fuel sales sector.

The company recorded an increase in fuel sales during the first nine months of this year by 7 percent, which ADNOC Distribution attributed to “the economic growth witnessed by the UAE, the increase in shopping traffic at service stations, and the increase in corporate fuel sales by 27 percent on an annual basis during this period of time”.

During the first nine months of this year, ANOC Distribution opened 21 new service stations in the UAE, including 9 stations in the third quarter.

The company said that fuel sales at its stations in Dubai have increased, as the company currently operates 37 service stations in the emirate. ADNOC Distribution operates 481 service stations across the Emirates.

Last July, the company announced that it had entered into a partnership agreement with Total Energy, in what is considered the largest investment deal in its history, to acquire 50 percent of the portfolio of Total Energy Marketing-Egypt, one of the four largest fuel distribution companies in Egypt. .

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year.