Through the Happiness Patrols, Abu Dhabi Police implemented several initiatives to reward drivers who adhere to traffic laws in the emirate, by giving them various gifts and vouchers, a year of free car insurance, and filling the fuel tank.

Abu Dhabi Police honored drivers who adhered to traffic rules in the city of Al Ain, by distributing fuel cards to drivers, provided by ADNOC Distribution, with the aim of spreading happiness in society.

The Abu Dhabi Police Happiness Patrol, in cooperation with Al Rawda Insurance Company, the strategic partner of Abu Dhabi Police, also rewarded a number of drivers who adhered to traffic rules and traffic safety regulations, providing them with insurance cards for a year to motivate them to continue adhering to traffic and positive behaviors that contribute to enhancing road safety. .

The Abu Dhabi Police Happiness Patrol also distributed many gifts to traffic-compliant drivers on various occasions throughout the year, within the framework of spreading positivity among various segments of society to stimulate positive behaviors, adherence to traffic rules, make road users happy, and make the roads safer and more peaceful.

Abu Dhabi Police emphasized its continued interest in encouraging drivers to drive safely on the roads and rewarding them to become a role model for other drivers, and intensifying attention to traffic awareness for drivers and road users as part of its strategic priorities and objectives, “Road Security,” in order to preserve the safety of road users and reduce traffic accidents and the resulting loss of life. And property.

The head of the Happiness Patrol team in the Directorate, Major Nasser Saleh bin Badwa Al Darmaki, said that the “Happiness Patrols” contribute to achieving happiness for drivers who adhere to traffic regulations, motivate them to positive behaviors, and at the same time enhance confidence in Abu Dhabi Police services, stressing continued efforts to instill the value of respecting the rules of the police. Traffic and driving ethics, avoiding wrong behaviors while driving and enhancing road safety.

Abu Dhabi Police launched the Traffic Happiness Patrol – the first initiative of its kind at the state level – in 2016, and provided the patrols with equipment, smart systems and means that support their work in spreading the culture of happiness and positivity among all road users across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and raising traffic awareness methods to the highest standards and practices and a priority for the Directorate. Traffic and patrols make the roads safer.