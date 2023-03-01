By Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday that the decision to re-encumber gasoline and ethanol is a response from the government that it is doing “its part” for the monetary authority to react, quoting minutes from the Central Bank that mentioned the fiscal issue as a condition for starting to reduce interest rates.

The minister took the opportunity to reinforce the government’s criticism of the interest rate level, which produces “very harmful effects” on the economy and stated that the country faces a credit problem.

