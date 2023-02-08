A study indicated that a smaller percentage of family income was dedicated to filling a vehicle’s tank in the period

The purchasing power of fuel increased in Brazil in the 3rd quarter of 2022. In the period, filling the tank demanded 6.8% of the average Brazilian family income. In the previous 3 months, 9.1% of the money was allocated to this objective. Therefore, there was a decrease of 2.3 percentage points.

The data are from the Fuel Price Monitor report, from Fipe (Foundation Institute of Economic Research) and the speed. In practice, the survey indicates the capacity to purchase fuel. The higher the percentage of income dedicated to the task, the lower the possibility of fueling a vehicle. Here’s the full (897 KB).

The 3rd quarter of 2022 comprises the months of July, August and September. At the beginning of this period, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) signed the bill which limited the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on diesel, gasoline, electricity, communications and public transport.

Bruno Olivaresearch coordinator at Fipe, assesses that the tax reduction had an impact on the percentage for the time interval. The ICMS added a lot of value to fuel prices. As it decreases, so does spending.

Compared to the 3rd quarter of 2021, the number dropped by 1.4 percentage points. That year, they were 8.2% of the average income of a family.

The Northeast was the region with the highest percentage for the index, with 11.2%. The North also stood out with a number above the Brazilian average: 9.1%.

Oliva analyzes that the high rate in the regions is because the income there is lower. In addition, fuel is more expensive. “There are two forces, generating that indicator”said to Power360.

Southeast, South and Midwest were below the average for Brazil.

North East – 11.2%;

North – 9.1%;

Southeast – 5.7%;

South – 5.6%;

Midwest – 5.5%.

It is noticed that Maranhão had the highest percentage for the index when among the Brazilian states. It ended at 12.8% of a family income to buy fuel. The other States that are at the top of the list are also from the Northeast.

The Federal District had the lowest rate of the federative units: 3.4%. According to Oliva, this is due to the high income of the federative unit.

In the document, it is considered that a fuel tank is equivalent to 55 liters. The Fuel Price Monitor was prepared by Fipe in partnership with Veloe. The following fuels were analyzed: common gasoline, gasoline with additives, common diesel, S-10 diesel, hydrated ethanol and CNG (Natural Vehicle Gas).

The survey uses data from Veloe, information from sample collections carried out by ANP (Agência Nacional do Petróleo), as well as results from the IPCFipe (Fipe Consumer Price Index) for regular gasoline, hydrous ethanol and CNG in the city of São Paulo.