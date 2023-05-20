President of the state-owned company also regretted that Ibama did not grant an environmental license for exploration in Foz do Amazonas

the president of PetrobrasJean Paul Prates, said that Petrobras’ new pricing policy is better than the PPI (Import Parity Price) because the value of fuels will change “way less”. The new formula includes the price practiced by its competitors and the company’s opportunity cost.

“My price will volatilize much less. Isn’t it better than me saying that tomorrow there will be an increase, after 24 hours it will fall again, then rise again and fall again? In the year Pedro Parente [ex-presidente da Petrobras, responsável pelo PPI] there were 118 price adjustments”he said in an interview with the newspaper The State of S. Paulo Published this Saturday (May 20, 2023).

Petrobras approved the end of the PPI (Import Parity Price) on Monday (May 15), after 6 years. The pricing policy equated the values ​​practiced by the state-owned company in the domestic market to those for imports, considering the logistical costs of bringing the input to Brazil. In practice, this made importers competitive.

According to Prates, the new pricing policy pleased the market. “Those on the other side who didn’t like it bought a refinery and now have to compete with Petrobras. You will no longer have PPI protection”he said.

mouth of amazon

According to Prates, the state-owned company began removing the drillship for drilling an oil well in Amapá after Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) denied the environmental license for exploration of the site. He regretted what he said considered a “golden chance” blocked by the municipality.

“There is no other company in the world more qualified to carry out this operation than Petrobras. Petrobras has not even had an accident in drilling wells on land, in shallow water, in deep water, in ultra-deep water”said Prates.

“There has never been a leak from any drilling well. It is an exemplary historical record. It’s a golden chance that was lost.” lamented.

Petrobras is trying to drill the Equatorial Margin in the Foz do Amazonas basin, which, despite having that name, is not the mouth of the Amazon River. The area where the oil well would be drilled is 500 km away from the mouth.

Future of Petrobras

The president of the state-owned company also spoke about Petrobras’ sustainable future of having a wind farm offshore (at sea) over the next 30 years. According to Prates, the electricity sector is “simpler” than oil, from contract negotiation and operation to regulatory discussion.

“For us, making wind at sea is playing Playmobil. For those who make a rig, an FPSO [navio-plataforma] of these huge ones, which stand still there producing millions of deep wells, now also injecting carbon directly into the marine subsoil, making offshore wind is a breeze”he said.

According to the president of the state-owned company, all of Petrobras’ refining structures will also be processing vegetable oil into non-perishable diesel. He also said that the company has plans to produce hydrogen.

“Hydrogen is the equivalent of gas, you get the full experience of gas. So much so that the regulatory framework for hydrogen that I left there ready [Senado]basically just does that, puts hydrogen under the jurisdiction of the ANP and uses natural gas logistics”he stated.