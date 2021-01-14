On the Russian fuel market, the beginning of the year was marked by an increase in wholesale prices. Moreover, some experts considered it to be very active. Thus, according to the results of the first trading days at the St. Petersburg International Commodity Exchange, the wholesale price for AI-92 gasoline increased by almost 8% – up to 51,335 rubles per ton, having risen in price by 3719 rubles compared to the end of December. Fuel Ai-95 rose in price by 6% – up to 51,943 rubles per ton, adding 2865 rubles to the cost.

However, it is worth noting that there were no such leaps in retail. The rise in price has affected only a few regions.

Experts are confident that the market is under the influence of a number of factors that will ultimately lead to higher prices at gas stations.

Tax issue

One of the main factors that affects the rise in prices is the tax burden. “Our excise taxes are constantly increasing, including since the beginning of this year they have increased by four percent, well, but in general, over the past five years they have almost doubled,” says Valery Andrianov, senior analyst at a consulting company…

As experts have calculated, 70% of the cost of a liter of fuel are taxes and excise taxes paid to the state.

“The tax system that has developed today, the damper mechanisms that equalize prices for the consumer in no way contribute to the growth of the investment attractiveness of the oil extracting, oil trading, oil refining industries. Accordingly, based on the fact that the Ministry of Finance categorically does not want to increase the attractiveness of the industry, does not want to attract funds for the development of the industry, we are in a constant situation of paying taxes to one degree or another, either through a damper, or through excise tax, or through sales tax – whatever you like, but oil workers are constantly paying. Therefore, all the problems of growth that exist are caused by the current tax policy “- noted Dmitry Gusev, Vice President of the Independent Fuel Union, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Reliable Partner Association.

Damper question

“In addition, the so-called damper has an effect. The reasons for the introduction of this mechanism were quite good, it was assumed that this mechanism would help create a situation in which an increase in prices on the world oil market would not lead to an increase in prices for oil products. But in fact, everything turned out the other way around “- Valery Andrianov, senior analyst at a consulting company…

The key factor, experts say, for the current rise in prices is the lack of supply. First of all – AI-92 gasoline. This was a consequence of increased demand from market participants, who replenish fuel reserves spent over the long holidays. Also, the market is winning back the rise in oil prices by almost 10% in January.

As a result, exporting gasoline becomes more profitable than supplying it to the domestic market.

“As a result of the rise in prices, our external market for gasoline, diesel fuel and oil has become more attractive than the internal one. Accordingly, many companies increase the volume of supplies to the foreign market, and thus expose the domestic market. Such companies as Lukoil, Surgutneftegaz, and Gazprom Neft significantly increased their supplies. And only supplies from Rosneft allow the market to somehow balance on the brink of normal existence. Ultimately, there will be a shortage of gasoline and diesel fuel on the market. How to get out of this situation is difficult to say “- says General Director of CJSC Infotech-Terminal Rustam Tankaev…

The expert recalled that the government, increasing the tax burden on oil companies, introduced a damper on January 1, 2019, which was supposed to compensate for financial losses for oil refiners. “In fact, the damper increases the prices of gasoline and diesel fuel within Russia by about 4%. All talks about the need to change this mechanism are met with resistance from the Ministry of Finance, which believes that the current damper allows filling the state budget, so it cannot be touched. This has not yet affected the retail market. There is a certain time lag – the delay after which high wholesale prices will affect the retail market. It’s about 2-3 months, ”says Tankayev.

If we turn to the statistics of the Russian market, the situation is as follows. At the end of last year, a number of the largest oil companies significantly increased the volume of gasoline exports: Surgutneftegaz – by 35%, Gazprom Neft – by 34% and Lukoil – by 23%. Moreover, in the middle of the year, these indicators were breaking records. Thus, following the results of May, Lukoil increased supplies to foreign markets by 210%, and Gazprom Neft – by 107% compared to the same period of the previous year.

There is also a decrease in the volume of mails to the domestic market. At the end of December, the indicator of exchange sales of Lukoil gasoline decreased by 21% (more than 15 thousand tons) compared to the same period last year, Gazprom Neft decreased by 4% (almost 3 thousand tons), Surgutneftegaz – by 17% (more 2 thousand tons), Antipinsky Oil Refinery – by 26% (almost 2 thousand tons). The only exception is Rosneft. “I must say that Rosneft’s share in the domestic market has grown dramatically, and it continues to grow. At the moment Rosneft supplies one third of the domestic market of the Russian Federation. Other companies are removing their volumes from the domestic market in an effort to get the maximum profit, ”says Rustam Tankayev.

Thus, at the end of December 2020, Rosneft increased the volume of supplies to the domestic market by 52% for gasoline and 32% for diesel fuel compared to the same period last year. The share of the company’s sales on the exchange market in December increased by 12% compared to last year and reached a record 62% in the entire history of trading for gasoline. The growth of the same indicator for diesel fuel was + 3%, the total share of the company for diesel fuel was 47%. Rosneft does not export gasoline.

“Unfortunately, at a time of crisis, when the price for the consumer should be low, when the price of oil falls, when world oil prices fall, producers begin to pay extra to the state for the allegedly compensated sale of fuel at social prices. Yes, now the damper is too low, and again it will not allow creating optimal conditions for the sale of fuel from the point of view of commerce. Of course, from the point of view of social obligations, everyone is fulfilling, there are fuel supplies, there is enough fuel. The problem is different. The problem is that all these mechanisms, to put it mildly, are not quite tuned to ensure that in the future three to seven years there is an opportunity to attract adequate investments, there is the interest of investors, ”says Dmitry Gusev.

Transport rates

Transportation costs also have an impact on the rise in prices. In 2019, the government decided to limit the annual growth rate to inflation. But even such an increase in tariff is critical for some regions, for example, the Far East. After all, only two oil refineries operate there. Their capacity is insufficient to meet the growing demand. Petrol station owners have to buy fuel in neighboring regions and carry it by rail, which leads to additional price increases.

“We do not have enough refining capacity in the Far East. For several years now, Rosneft has been unable to resolve the issue with the Ministry of Finance on investing in the creation of a new oil refinery. The issue, which was supported by the Ministry of Energy, stalled in the Ministry of Finance, because no money is allocated to compensate four thousand rubles for the transportation of fuel by rail. And in a situation where we constantly take money from the industry, the question is: how to make up for the lack of processing capacities in the Far East and at whose expense to do this? – it hangs in the air and cannot be resolved, ”notes Dmitry Gusev.

The solution to the problems with the supply of auto fuel, which the authorities promise, could deal with the problem. However, so far no proposals have been accepted due to inconsistency in the offices. So, for example, the decision to compensate for railway tariffs was not made due to the fact that the budget did not include an item of expenses. The current fiscal policy does not allow for the effective expansion of refining capacities within the country: investments in the construction of new refineries do not pay off.

Speculative nuances

Of course, speculative operations of unscrupulous participants in exchange trading also have a certain influence on the rise in prices. They are engaged in multiple resale of petroleum products, creating artificial excitement and thus increasing prices in the market.

In November 2018, such operations accelerated prices several times, which led to an acute crisis in the fuel market. Rosneft, the largest supplier of petroleum products, was forced to suspend the sale of diesel and gasoline on the exchange in order to block the actions of speculators, swinging prices.