The price of the fuels It has remained stable in the last week of the year, in the middle of the Christmas holidays, after having hit highs since the beginning of September last week.

Specifically, the average price per liter of diesel has remained this week at 1,432 eurosafter coming from a chain of six weeks of increases, according to data from the European Union Oil Bulletin collected by Europa Press. For its part, the average price of a liter of gasoline, which resumed increases last week, once again marks a price of 1,515 euros this week.

In this way, in the case of the price of gasoline, it is reaffirmed in maximums since the second week of September, while for diesel you have to go back to the beginning of that same month to find a price higher than the current one.

These prices are recorded when the second phase of the operation starts this Friday. Christmas 2024with a device that will last until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, and in which it is expected that 6,420,000 million long-distance trips will be made by road.









Until the middle of last October, fuel prices had dropped by 8.9%, in the case of gasoline, and 9.2%, for diesel, since a spiral began in July of this year. of descents, coinciding with dates marked by the summer vacation period and in which there is usually the most road travel throughout the year.

The average price of both fuels had just started 2024 registering its first increases in three months, after accumulating one decrease after another since the end of September 2023which led him to say goodbye last year at the lowest levels of the year, adding a reduction of almost 15% in the case of gasoline and more than 13% for diesel.

Fill the tank, up to 3.35 cheaper than a year ago

At current prices, filling an average 55-litre tank of diesel costs around 78.76 eurosabout 3.35 euros less than on the same dates last year, when it amounted to about 82.11 euros.

For gasoline vehicles, filling an average tank (55 liters) currently represents an outlay of about 83.32 euros, around 0.94 euros less than in the same week of December 2023, at which time the price was of 84.26 euros.

In addition, the average price per liter of diesel remains below the levels it was before the outbreak of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022, when it was 1,479 euros per liter. Gasoline also remains widely below, since it had a price of 1,591 euros per liter then.

Likewise, both fuels remain far from the maximums recorded in the summer of 2022, in July, when gasoline reached 2,141 euros and diesel 2.1 euros.

Diesel already adds 95 weeks below the price of gasoline. It thus remains in the usual situation prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which caused the price of diesel to be more expensive than that of gasoline continuously from August 2022 until mid-February 2023, when the dynamic was broken.

The price of fuel depends on multiple factors, such as its specific price (independent of that of oil), the evolution of crude oil, taxes, the cost of raw materials and logistics, and gross margins. Furthermore, the evolution in the price of crude oil is not directly transferred to fuel prices, but rather does so with a time lag.