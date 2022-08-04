The cost of fuel is falling, good news for those who are preparing to travel even if the prices remain higher than a year ago. Meanwhile, the cut in excise duties has been extended until 20 September. In detail, here is the situation for petrol, diesel, LPG and CNG cars

Perhaps, for the first time in many years, Italian motorists will see the prices of gasoline, diesel and LPG drop in conjunction with the departures for the summer holidays. Fuel prices, in fact, are decreasing after the peaks reached in the previous weeks, when – with the exception of liquefied gas – they exceeded 2 euros per liter. Certainly not a miracle, given that we are on average 20 cents per liter more than a year ago, but undoubtedly a trend that allows you to save something and make the filling more digestible. It should be borne in mind that a ministerial decree signed by ministers Franco and Cingolani extended the discount of 30 cents per liter on the price of petrol, diesel, LPG and methane for vehicles until 21 August. See also F1 Videos | Piola: "The Alpine with shorter wheelbase than the others"

PRICES IN SELF-SERVICE MODE – According to the findings of Daily Relay as of August 4, the national average price of petrol in self-service mode was 1.849 euros per liter (1.852 at traditional companies and 1.843 at white pumps), diesel 1.830 euros per liter (1.831 companies and 1.824 white pumps) , LPG 0.797 euros per liter (0.801 companies and 0.792 white pumps), methane 2.395 euros per kg (2.829 companies and 2.221 white pumps).

PRICES IN SERVED MODE – Daily Relay also reports the average prices of fuels in served mode, in this case gasoline marks 1,998 euros per liter (2,042 companies and 1,914 white pumps), diesel 1,981 euros per liter (2,024 companies and 1,896 white pumps), LPG 0.812 euros per liter (0.822 companies and 0.801 white pumps), methane 2.436 euros per kg (2.439 companies and 2.434 white pumps).

THE COMMENT – Gabriele Masini, director of Daily Relay he comments as follows: “In just over a month, from the end of June to today, average prices at the petrol and diesel pumps have dropped by almost twenty cents per liter. The barrel of Brent oil lost almost 20%. In the draft of the Aid bis decree which goes to the Council of Ministers on 4 August, it is foreseen the extension until 20 September of the cut in excise duties in force since last 22 March. The problem of bringing excise duties back to the “normal” level therefore passes to the next government. The summer exodus has been (and will be) blessed with falling prices. The “white pump discount” on self-service, ie the price difference between the “independent” systems and those with the company brand, has practically been eliminated. However, the return to normality still seems far away: at “normal” excise taxes the prices of petrol and diesel would still be above 2.1 euro / liter “. See also Manchester United will seek by all means the signing of Darwin Núñez