The expensive fuel issue, complete with “charges” of speculation by the government against gas station operators who inflate the prices of diesel and petrol at the pump continues to hold court. Especially after that in the month of January alone the Guardia di Finanza carried out 2,518 interventions throughout the national territory, contesting 989 violations to the price regulation, of which 341 for non-disclosure and/or differences in the prices charged with respect to those indicated and 648 for failure to notify the ministry.

It was reported by the Colonel Alberto Nastasia, head of the Exit and Market Protection Office of the General Command of the Guardia di Finanza, in a hearing before the Production Activities Commission of the Chamber. As reported by Ansa, Nastasia would have added that, with regard to the transparency of fuel prices, a further intensification of the control action was ordered after the directives issued by the government. To make a comparison, to realize that irregularities are widespread, just think that throughout 2022 out of 5,187 supervisory interventions on road distribution systems and commercial depots, violations of price regulations were found in 2,809 cases. On the other hand, the measures put in place by the government are perhaps not the most suitable for combating the problem: in recent days the Antitrust has taken the side of petrol stations, stating that forcing them to display signs indicating the average price the regional one in the city and the national one on the highway for petrol and diesel is a useless measure.

It may also be for this reason that the government majority has made it known that the request to amend the rule establishing the display on billboards of the average price of fuel will be acceptedas well as that of easing the heavy package of sanctions envisaged for those who do not comply with the new rules: any changes for improvement they will therefore certainly be taken into consideration, as reported by the Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso.