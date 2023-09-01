The price of a liter of peut keeps going up. The fuel price continues to rise today to 2,259 for a liter of E10 or Euro95.

The suggested retail price for a liter of petrol and a liter of diesel continues to rise. No one without a business fuel card pays this price, but it’s a good way to keep an eye on price fluctuations.

Consumer collective United Consumers daily recommended prices and so you can follow how the price at the pump goes up or down. Today is the first of September and we compare the price of a liter of petrol or diesel with the price of August 1.

Fuel price rise

Fuel prices have been on the rise again recently. Of course, a large part of the excise duty was reinstated on 1 July. We got the excise duty reduction because of the war in Ukraine. It’s not over yet, but the discount is.

Meanwhile, oil prices continue to rise. So do the fuel prices. On August 1, a liter of E10 Euro95 still cost 2,214 euros and a liter of diesel 1,897. Now the suggested retail prices are on average 2,259 euros and 1,997 euros respectively.

As mentioned, the price of oil is also rising. It has risen 1.3 percent today alone and over the entire week, a barrel of US oil has become 5 percent more expensive. If we look at Brent oil, we are talking about 3 percent.

Why is the price rising then? Well because OPEC+ (including Russia) wants to limit oil production for longer. In addition, the price is pushed up by the hope that the US central bank will pause interest rate hikes and China will stimulate the economy more.

Priceless fuel

Then there will also be a hefty excise increase before 1 January above the market. That alone will make petrol and diesel unaffordable in the Netherlands. But because VAT also has to be paid on the basic price and the excise duty, the price at the pump will rise even faster than abroad.

Fortunately, politics seems to be waking up a bit and The Hague really wants us to be able to afford a tank of fuel. The elections are also approaching, so let’s keep our fingers crossed that the House of Representatives will block the January 1 excise increase. We will see!

