“Kommersant”: stock prices for fuel in Russia fell to multi-year lows

Prices for gasoline and diesel fuel at the St. Petersburg International Commodity Exchange (SPIMEX) fell to multi-year lows. Writes about it “Kommersant”.

So, on Monday, January 23, AI-92 and AI-95 fell in price by 0.58 and 0.55 percent, to 33 thousand rubles and 37.8 thousand rubles per ton, respectively, this is the minimum since 2016. Summer diesel fuel has fallen in price by four percent, to 38.9 thousand rubles per ton, this is the minimum value since 2017. The cost of liquefied hydrocarbon gases (LHG) on the exchange fell by 11 percent, to a historic low of 2.9 thousand rubles per ton.

Related materials:

According to the publication, fuel prices in Russia are falling in anticipation of the introduction on February 5 of the European Union (EU) embargo on imports of Russian petroleum products. In the same period, the marginal price for petroleum products from Russia, approved by the G7 countries, will come into effect, although its value has not yet been determined. The authorities attribute the decline in fuel prices to a seasonal decrease in demand, however, according to the newspaper’s interlocutors, the current dynamics is due to a reduction in supplies to Europe.

Sources of the publication do not expect a significant reduction in prices for gas stations, but allow only a “small correction”. At the same time, they believe that oil companies are more likely to reduce fuel production than lose the profitability of the refueling business.

As a result of trading at the St. Petersburg International Commodity Exchange (SPIMEX) on Thursday, January 19, AI-92 gasoline fell in price to its lowest level in seven years.

Earlier in January, analysts polled by Vedomosti suggested that price ceilings for Russian oil products could be set at or above $650 per ton for expensive fuels and $350 per ton for cheap ones. The ceiling on prices for Russian oil products delivered by sea will come into force on February 5, simultaneously with the embargo on their purchase in the European Union (EU). The countries of the bloc and the G7 intend to set two cap prices. The first will affect more expensive fuel, which is traded at a premium to Brent (diesel fuel and gasoline), the second – cheaper, sold at a discount (fuel oil). A specific cutoff level has not yet been named.