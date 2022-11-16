Mexico. – East wednesday november 16 2022, the price of fuels in Mexico reports a significant decrease in the national average value of the Magna and Premium gasolines, Meanwhile he Diesel, stays at the same cost. It is important to point out that state and municipal level Fuel prices may change due to logistics.

Today the national average price remains as follows, green gasoline or (Magna), $21.95 on the other hand, the red or (Premium)is appreciated in $23.99Meanwhile he diesel it is sold in $23.59 pesos per liter of fuels.

It is important to remind users that the gasoline pricemay present a variation depending on the location in the country, this given factors such as the distribution and logistics of fuel, as well as the international price of oil and the taxes implemented.

That is why we share a list of the fuel prices by Mexican state, so that you can analyze the cost of these at the national level, which is based on an average price for the country.

Fuels in Mexico today:

Mexico City (CDMX):

Magna $22.43

Premium $24.89

Diesel $23.6

New Lion:

Magna $22.85

Premium $25.18

Diesel $23.7

Jalisco:

Magna $22.49

Premium $24.78

Diesel $23.69

Sinaloa:

Magna $22.49

Premium $24.26

Diesel $24.2

Lower California:

Magna $21.18

Premium $23.83

Diesel $22.48

Chihuahua:

Magna $20.34

Premium $22.78

Diesel $23.39

Coahuila:

Magna $21.77

Premium $24.31

Diesel $23.73

San Luis Potosi:

Magna $22.21

Premium $24.19

Diesel $23.83

Michoacan:

Magna $22.22

Premium $24.24

Diesel $23.79

Guanajuato:

Magna $22.05

Premium $24.49

Diesel $23.59

Gentleman:

Magna $21.3

Premium $23.33

Diesel $23.01

Mexico state:

Magna $21.86

Premium $24.11

Diesel $23.31

Puebla:

Magna $21.45

Premium $23.42

Diesel $23.07

Veracruz:

Magna $21.69

Premium $23.5

Diesel $23.34

Warrior:

Magna $22.93

Premium $24.43

Diesel $24.45

Tabasco:

Magna $21.62

Premium $23.17

Diesel $23.14

Yucatan:

Magna $22.33

Premium $24

Diesel $23.84

Oaxacan:

Magna $22.59

Premium $24.19

Diesel $24.16

Chiapas:

Magna $21.88

Premium $23.59

Diesel $23.55

In the same way, if you are interested in knowing the price of fuel within your municipality, you can enter the website of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE)where you will find more data.