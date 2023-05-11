This Thursday, May 11, the fuel price in Mexico registers a fall in the value of the price of Magna gasoline and Diesel, while gasoline Premium maintains its same national average value This bridge the SHCP applied a significant cut to the fiscal stimulus for the three fuels.

Today the national average price is maintained as follows, green gasoline or (magna) $21.98 on the other hand, the red or (Premium), it is appreciated at $24.13 Meanwhile he diesel sells for $23.58 pesos the liter of fuels.

It is important to remind users that the gasoline pricemay present a variation depending on the location in the country, this given factors such as the distribution and logistics of fuel, as well as the international price of oil and the taxes implemented.

That is why we share a list of the fuel prices by Mexican state, so that you can analyze the cost of these at the national level, which is based on an average price for the country.

Fuel in Mexico today:

Mexico City (CDMX):

Magna: $22.27

Premium: $24.75

Diesel: $23.52

New Lion:

Magna: $22.77

Premium: $23.79

Diesel: $23.79

Jalisco:

Magna: $22.3

Premium: $23.66

Diesel: $24.67

Sinaloa:

Magna: $24.22

Premium: $22.34

Diesel: $24.17

Lower California:

Magna: $23.73

Premium: $22.52

Diesel: $20.96

Chihuahua:

Magna: $22.8

Premium: $23.36

Diesel: $20.39

Coahuila:

Magna: $21.25

Premium: $23.77

Diesel: $23.93

San Luis Potosi:

Magna: $23.78

Premium: $24.21

Diesel: $22.17

Michoacan:

Magna: $24.14

Premium: $22.29

Diesel: $23.86

Guanajuato:

Magna: $24.5

Premium: $23.67

Diesel: $22

Gentleman:

Magna: $23.01

Premium: $21.26

Diesel: $23.29

Mexico state:

Magna: $24.07

Premium: $21.75

Diesel: $23.29

Puebla:

Magna: $23.37

Premium: $23.11

Diesel: $21.34

Veracruz:

Magna: $23.29

Premium: $23.36

Diesel: $21.58

Warrior:

Magna: $24.54

Premium: $24.49

Diesel: $23.08

Tabasco:

Magna: $23.29

Premium: $23.33

Diesel: $21.65

Yucatan:

Magna: $23.95

Premium: $22.22

Diesel: $23.95

Oaxacan:

Magna: $22.66

Premium: $24.24

Diesel: $24.28

Chiapas:

Magna: $24.28

Premium: $23.63

Diesel: $23.62

Similarly, if you are interested in knowing the price of fuel within your municipality, you can enter the website of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), where you will find more information.