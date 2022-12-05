Mexico. – East monday december 05 2022, the price of fuels in Mexico starts with an increase in the value of the magna gasoline, the price of Premium is maintained and a slight decrease in the cost of Diesel. It should be noted that this weekend the SHCP reported that during this week ‘red’ gasoline loses tax support in totality and the ‘green’ and the Diesel maintain it.

Today the national average price is held as follows, green gasoline or (Magna), $21.65 on the other hand, the red or (Premium)is appreciated in $23.8Meanwhile he diesel it is sold in $23.56 pesos per liter of fuels.

It is important to remind users that the gasoline price, It may present a variation depending on the location in the country, given factors such as the distribution and logistics of fuel, as well as the international price of oil and the taxes implemented.

That is why we share a list of the fuel prices by mexican statewith the objective that you can analyze the cost of these at the national level, which is based on an average price of the country.

Fuels in Mexico today:

Mexico City (CDMX):

Magna $22.08

Premium $24.57

Diesel $23.56

New Lion:

Magna $22.65

Premium $25.03

Diesel $23.73

Jalisco:

Magna $22.21

Premium $24.6

Diesel $23.67

Sinaloa:

Magna $22.23

Premium $24.15

Diesel $24.17

Lower California:

Magna $20.81

Premium $23.61

Diesel $22.43

Chihuahua:

Magna $19.95

Premium $22.55

Diesel $23.32

Coahuila:

Magna $21.37

Premium $24.1

Diesel $23.74

San Luis Potosi:

Magna $21.92

Premium $24.03

Diesel $23.79

Michoacan:

Magna $21.85

Premium $24.01

Diesel $23.76

Guanajuato:

Magna $21.67

Premium $24.31

Diesel $23.57

Gentleman:

Magna $20.77

Premium $23.11

Diesel $22.94

Mexico state:

Magna $21.55

Premium $24.94

Diesel $23.29

Puebla:

Magna $20.95

Premium $23.15

Diesel $23.02

Veracruz:

Magna $21.5

Premium $23.4

Diesel $23.32

Warrior:

Magna $22.76

Premium $24.24

Diesel $24.32

Tabasco:

Magna $21.5

Premium $23.11

Diesel $23.15

Yucatan:

Magna $21.82

Premium $23.54

Diesel $23.83

Oaxacan:

Magna $22.45

Premium $24.11

Diesel $24.16

Chiapas:

Magna $21.77

Premium $23.53

Diesel $23.55

In the same way, if you are interested in knowing the price of fuel within your municipality, you can enter the website of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), where you will find more data.