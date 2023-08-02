The rises in the prices of fuel at the pump, petrol and diesel, do not stop. The prices of refined products are pushing, the increases of which in turn depend largely on the low level of inventories, the maintenance shutdown of several refineries in Europe, Asia and America, and the peak in US demand for the ‘driving season’ ‘, the US travel season. A mix of elements that has brought petrol prices at the pump to the highs of 2023, although still far below the historical records of March and July 2022.

A less accentuated dynamic for diesel, according to ‘Staffetta daily’, the price of which is closely linked to economic activity, not particularly lively in recent times: the national average has been at its highest “only” since last April. The national average of do-it-yourself petrol prices rises towards 1.92 euro/litre, diesel above 1.77 euro/litre. On the “served” basis, petrol is at 2.05 euro/litre and diesel at almost 1.91.

According to the usual survey by Staffetta Quotidiana, this morning Eni increased the recommended prices of petrol by one cent per liter and those of diesel by two cents/litre. For IP and Q8 we register increases of two cents/litre on petrol and diesel.

These are the average prices communicated by the managers to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy and elaborated by the Staffetta, recorded at 8 am yesterday morning on around 18,000 installations: self-service petrol at 1.916 euros/litre (+7 thousandths, companies 1.924, white pumps 1.900), diesel self-service at 1.772 euro/litre (+9, companies 1.780, white pumps 1.755). Petrol served at 2.050 euro/litre (+7, companies 2.095, white pumps 1.960), diesel served at 1.907 euro/litre (+9, companies 1.953, white pumps 1.816). LPG served at 0.700 euro/litre (unchanged, companies 0.710, white pumps 0.687), methane served at 1.411 euro/kg (-5, companies 1.419, white pumps 1.404), LNG 1.240 euro/kg (-2, companies 1.248 euro/ kg, white pumps 1.235 euro/kg). As for prices on the motorways: self-service petrol 1.984 euro/litre (served 2.232), diesel self-service 1.854 euro/litre (served 2.111), LPG 0.837 euro/litre, methane 1.540 euro/kg, LNG 1.331 euro/kg.