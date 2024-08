The Gasoline and Diesel Price Monitoring Committee approved fuel prices for September 2024.

Fuel prices decreased in September compared to August.

The price of Super 98 petrol has been reduced from AED 3.05 to AED 2.90, E-Plus 91 petrol from AED 2.86 to AED 2.71, Special 95 petrol from AED 2.93 to AED 2.78 and Diesel from AED 2.95 to AED 2.78.