How many times have you gone on holiday and had to deal with the dreaded price increase? fuel? Finallythis year things have gone differently. After months of price increases, fuel prices have begun to DESCENDallowing many to save on fuel during summer trips. A relief, True?

In fact, for some weeks now, the fuel price lists are recording a progressive decline, thanks to the fall in prices of the petrolium. Brent, the most widely used international crude oil benchmark, is below $75 a barrel, influencing the price of refined products. And who benefits most? Especially motorists who use Dieselthe cost of which has returned to the levels of May 2023. Isn’t that great?

What the latest data says

Second Daily Relaywhich monitors fuel prices, the numbers speak for themselves. On September 5, approximately 18,000 plants communicated their prices to the Observatory of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy. Do you know what the results are? Here is a summary of the main data:

Self-service petrol : 1,788 €/litre (-0,004)

: 1,788 €/litre (-0,004) Diesel self service : 1,664 €/litre (-0,003)

: 1,664 €/litre (-0,003) Gasoline served : 1,933 €/litre (-0,004)

: 1,933 €/litre (-0,004) Diesel served : 1,809 €/litre (-0,003)

: 1,809 €/litre (-0,003) LPG : 0,715 €/litre (+0,001)

: 0,715 €/litre (+0,001) Methane : 1,351 €/kg (+0,002)

: 1,351 €/kg (+0,002) LNG: 1,273 €/kg (+0,004)

If you travel along the motorways, prices change slightly, but the trend is always positive for those who refuel:

Gas : €1,882/litre (€2,153/litre served)

: €1,882/litre (€2,153/litre served) Diesel : €1,775/litre (€2,050/litre served)

: €1,775/litre (€2,050/litre served) LPG : 0,858 €/litre

: 0,858 €/litre Methane : 1,454 €/kg

: 1,454 €/kg LNG: 1,321 €/kg

Savings you can feel on the road

Imagine going on a long trip and finally filling up without worrying about spending a fortune. For once, the price drop has made summer holidays a little easier on the wallets of Italians. Do you remember those times when, on the contrary, you had to carefully calculate the route to save even a few cents per liter? This September is different, and we can only breathe a sigh of relief.

But how can this decline be explained?

There price drop is directly linked to the bending of the oil price on international markets. Brent, as we mentioned, fell below $75 a barrel, and this had an immediate impact on refined products. Not only that: the late summer period saw more subdued demand, further contributing to the decline.

But let’s not forget that these fluctuations depend on many factors. Geopolitical dynamics, OPEC decisions, and even the performance of global economies can influence fuel prices in unpredictable ways.

What to expect in the coming months?

The real question is: how long will this decline last? It is possible that prices will continue to fall, but it is equally likely that as winter approaches, and demand for fuel increases, prices will rise again. However, for now, we can take advantage and enjoy this unexpected discount on fuels.

Finally, some good news for Italian motorists: the price drop of fuel is making travel cheaper and vacations less stressful.