Diesel has a positive variation of 7.6% in one week; gasoline and ethanol increased by 2.17% and 0.56%, respectively

The average prices of gasoline, ethanol and diesel at gas stations rose in the period from 13 to 19.Aug.2023, according to lifting ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) published on Friday (18.Aug.2023). The increase in the value of fuels is a consequence of the price adjustment to distributors announced on Tuesday (15.Aug) by Petrobras.

The average value of a liter of diesel was the one that had the biggest readjustment in the week: 7.6% compared to the previous period (from 6 to 12.Aug). Fuel jumped from R$5.00 to R$5.38. The price of gasoline rose 2.17% at the stations, from R$5.53 to R$5.65.

Read the values:

GASOLINE

average price: BRL 5.65 per liter;

BRL 5.65 per liter; variation: up 2.17% compared to the previous week;

up 2.17% compared to the previous week; the most expensive: Acre – BRL 6.63;

Acre – BRL 6.63; the cheapest: Mato Grosso do Sul – R$ 5.36.

ETHANOL

average price: at BRL 3.61 per liter;

at BRL 3.61 per liter; variation: up 0.56% compared to the previous week;

up 0.56% compared to the previous week; the most expensive: Amapá – BRL 4.86;

Amapá – BRL 4.86; the cheapest: Mato Grosso – R$ 3.25.

DIESEL

average price: BRL 5.38 per liter;

BRL 5.38 per liter; variation: up 7.6% compared to the previous week;

up 7.6% compared to the previous week; the most expensive: Acre – BRL 6.65;

Acre – BRL 6.65; the cheapest: Alagoas – R$ 5.08.

PETROBRAS ADJUSTMENT

On Tuesday (15.Aug), Petrobras announced a readjustment in the average sale price of gasoline and diesel for distributors. According to the oil company, the value went from R$ 2.52 to R$ 2.93 per liter – an increase of 16.3% or R$ 0.41 per liter. Diesel already had an increase of R$ 0.78 in sales to distributors. It went from R$ 3.02 to R$ 3.80 – an increase of 25.8%.

Because of the mandatory mix of 73% A gasoline and 27% anhydrous ethanol in gasoline sold at service stations, Petrobras’ share in the consumer price is, on average, R$ 2.14 for each liter sold at the pump. In the case of diesel, considering the mixture of 88% diesel A and 12% biodiesel, the share of the state-owned company in the fuel price increased to R$ 3.34.

The accumulated variation in Petrobras’ gasoline sales price to distributors had a reduction of R$ 0.15 per liter in 2023. The accumulated reduction for diesel in the same period was R$ 0.69 per liter.

Petrobras has been criticized for not adjusting the prices charged in the domestic market to the prices traded internationally. This delay in increasing fuel prices resulted in a lag of 45% for gasoline and 31% for diesel, according to a report by the XP Researchreleased on Monday (14.Aug).