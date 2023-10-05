The cost of gasoline and diesel fuel at gas stations fell for the first time since the spring of 2023

In the period from September 25 to October 1, the cost of gasoline and diesel fuel at Russian gas stations (gas stations) decreased for the first time since the spring of 2023. About it report Vedomosti with reference to data from analysts of the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

By the beginning of the second month of autumn, the cost of gasoline of all types fell for the first time since March 6, and diesel – since May 10. Thus, over the last week of September, the price of a liter of AI-92 decreased by 0.4 percent to 51.41 rubles, AI-95 – by 0.5 percent to 56.16 rubles, diesel fuel – by 0.1 percent to 64.9 rubles . For comparison, from September 18 to 25, Rosstat experts recorded an increase in the price of gasoline of all types by 0.5 percent, and diesel by 1.7 percent.

Experts cite temporary restrictions on the export of various types of fuel from Russia abroad as one of the reasons for this dynamics. The government announced this measure on September 21. The ban affected gasoline of all types, as well as diesel, including those purchased at stock exchanges. The authorities explained this measure by the need to combat rising prices on the domestic market.

The situation may also be influenced by Russian oil companies receiving record payments from the federal budget. Thus, at the end of September, the authorities provided them with a total of almost 300 billion rubles as part of the damper mechanism to stimulate greater fuel sales in the domestic market. In the first month of autumn, the volume of state support for the raw materials industry turned out to be almost three times greater than the average for previous months since the beginning of the year.