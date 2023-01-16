Against the expensive fuel it also movesAntitrustwhich investigates five oil companies: Eni, Esso, IP, Kuwait Petroleum Italia and Tamoil Italia. The Competition and Market Guarantor Authority, with the help of the Special Antitrust Unit of the Finance Guardcarried out inspections at the premises of the companies under investigation.

Antitrust fuel investigation

The Antitrust proceedings on the cost of fuel were also initiated on the basis of the documentation provided by Finance Guard regarding the infringements ascertained on the prices of fuel charged by over a thousand petrol stations (ENI 376 brand, ESSO 40 brand, IP 383 brand, Kuwait 175 brand, TAMOIL 48 brand) distributed throughout the national territory.

The Antitrust is investigating the companies Eni, Esso, IP, Kuwait Petroleum Italia and Tamoil

The Antitrust has started the investigations as the documentation and data transmitted by the GdF would reveal behaviors by the oil companies attributable to the omitted diligence on controls with respect to the network of distributors, in violation of theart. 20 of the Consumer Code.

Antitrust petrol and diesel fuel prices

In numerous cases, the Antitrust has found discrepancies between the advertised price and the higher one actually applied; in others it was foundfailure to display the price chargedor the failure to communicate to the portal “Observation of fuel prices”, useful for the consumer to find the pump with the lowest price.

Discrepancies have been detected between the published price and the applied (higher) price

In particular, Eni, Esso, IP, Kuwait Petroleum Italia and Tamoil have not adopted suitable measures or initiatives to prevent and combat this illegal conduct to the detriment of consumers.

Gas station workers strike January 2023

The Gas Station Associations, after having frozen the strike from 7pm on January 24th to 7am on January 27th 2023, they return to fear the lockout on all Italian roads. The acronyms Faib Confesercenti, Fegica Cisl and Figisc/Anisa Confcommercio in a note they take stock of the situation, also in the light of the Antitrust investigation:

“The introduction of the mobile excise duty, which we have requested several times over the years, is a positive element. But we certainly do not appreciate the sanctions – in our opinion very heavy – linked to the obligation to display the average price, which we continue to consider a completely useless measure for the purpose of containing fuel prices.

The petrol station strike is scheduled from 7pm on January 24th to 7am on January 27th 2023

On Tuesday there is the second meeting with the Government, and in that meeting we will address this problem and the more important problems of the fuel network, on which we have been asking for a discussion for some time. The hope is that the executive will be in a position to be able to meet the expectations that operators have, especially as regards the fight against the current enormous fiscal and contractual illegality, which costs the State a total of around 15 billion euros each year. Resources to be recovered in the interest of all”.

You may also be interested in this content

👉 NEWS AND UPDATES OF DIESEL AND PETROL FUEL PRICES

👉 Updated fuel prices

👉 Fuel excise duties, real price of petrol and diesel

👉 Petrol and diesel for 1 euro, preferential price

👉 Diesel or diesel?

👉 How to fuel self service by yourself?

👉 How to pay at the fuel self-service

👉 New petrol and diesel fuel labels

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK