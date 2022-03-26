Home page world

Of: Marcus Gable

The traffic light has been tinkering with the right concept for a long time. Other countries in Europe decided earlier how to react to the enormous fuel prices. We provide an overview.

Munich – The traffic light has jumped from red to green. The federal government’s relief package is in place, it includes “extensive and decisive measures”. Previously, the so-called round of 9 of the coalition parties had struggled for a long time to come up with a joint plan to counteract the horrendous fuel prices. While the FDP vouched for the tank discount that party leader Christian Lindner had already enthusiastically announced, the SPD and the Greens had a hard time with this proposal.

A mobility allowance was discussed as an alternative. This would take into account the specific income situation of each citizen. Critics fear an enormous amount of additional bureaucracy. However, petrol station associations also warned of this when Lindner suggested it. An increase in the commuter allowance was also discussed.

Fuel price relief in Germany: Comparatively high taxes on petrol and diesel

One thing is clear: there is no perfect solution. Since Germany* is already quite late in international comparison, it is worth taking a look across the federal borders. And the question: How are other countries reacting to the enormously rapid increase in energy costs, not least as a result of the Ukraine war?

As is well known, comparatively high prices are charged for petrol and diesel in the Federal Republic. This has to do with the immense amount of tax – in addition to value added tax, an energy tax, an eco-tax and a minimal oil storage amount are also included. According to “ADAC”, 48 percent of the amount in the tank goes into the state coffers for petrol, and 39 percent for diesel.

Tank tourism: Fuel is not only dusted off at the German borders in neighboring countries. © Patrick Pleul/dpa

Petrol and diesel prices: France and Austria rely on the effect of a tank discount

Also because of these numbers, tank tourism is currently popular again. In France*, for example, a tank discount of 15 cents per liter will apply for four months from April 1st. The discount should come into effect directly at the checkout and is thus similar to the Lindner plan. In addition, the government of President Emmanuel Macron*, who is currently in the final spurt of the election campaign, issued energy checks, increased the mileage allowance, froze gas prices and limited the increase in electricity prices to four percent.

In Austria*, a tank discount also seems to be in the works. So far, another two billion euros have been planned for an aid package. The commuter allowance will be increased by 50 percent, and the charges on natural gas and electricity will be reduced. With 150 million euros, the range of public transport is to be made more attractive – through price reductions and the expansion of the offer.

Relief for motorists: Italy lowers fuel prices by 30.5 cents per liter

Italy* launched a new package of measures worth 4.4 billion euros, various taxes on gas and electricity were canceled or reduced. A fuel discount of 30.5 cents per liter applies at the pump until the end of April. Families and companies are to be relieved by energy companies having to pay ten percent taxes on additional profits made in the past six months – compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Poland* opted for an “anti-inflation shield” early on. Already on February 1st, the VAT of 23 percent was applied to gas, for other goods it was reduced, in the case of fuel from 23 to eight percent. According to information from German Press Agency (dpa) In addition, staple foods such as bread, meat and dairy products are exempt from VAT until the end of July.

Get on with it, even if it’s difficult: fuel prices are rising worldwide – unless the government imposes a price cap. © Frank Augstein/dpa

Tax reduction on fuel: Belgium and the Netherlands initially take less when refueling

The governments in Belgium* and the Netherlands* reduced VAT on natural gas, electricity and heating energy, as well as excise duty on petrol and diesel. Loud Agence France-Presse (afp) this reduces a tank filling for 60 euros by ten euros in Belgium. In the Netherlands, the tax cut from April is intended to reduce petrol by 17 cents and diesel by 11 cents. It is said that an average private household will save 140 euros on its energy bill within six months.

Belgium also extended the “social tariff” for electricity and gas for low-income households until September. The Netherlands concede dpa-Research grants for low-income people to compensate for the rise in electricity and gas prices.

Response to enormous fuel prices: Sweden cuts taxes and grants subsidies

Sweden* also plans to cut taxes on fuel. However, the price will only drop by the equivalent of twelve cents per liter from June 1st and then for five months. In addition, according to the plans, each vehicle owner will receive a subsidy equivalent to at least 96 euros. Buyers of e-cars and households with high electricity consumption are also supported. According to the government, the relief package includes 1.3 billion euros.

As the ARD reported, Great Britain* is also thinking about a tax cut. This could amount to the equivalent of six cents per liter.

A meanwhile very unpopular travel destination: the euros flow away at the gas pump. © Felix Kästle/dpa

Price cap for fuel: In Hungary, the amount of tanks has to be rationed

Hungary* already capped the price of gas last fall – to the equivalent of 1.10 euros. That sounds like paradise. However, due to the large rush, fuel has to be rationed. As Manuel Frondel from the RWI Leibniz Institute for Economic Research explained, the maximum delivery quantity is 25 liters. Trucks weighing more than 7.5 tons are only allowed to use special gas stations – a reaction to bottlenecks at smaller gas stations.

Slovenia* also set a maximum price for fuel – this is 1.50 euros. As a result, many Italians stopped by in the neighboring country to quench the thirst of their vehicles.

Ireland* is helping truck drivers by temporarily subsidizing them with 100 euros per week. In general, a tax cut is planned until August 31, of 20 cents per liter of petrol and 15 cents per liter of diesel. Filling up the tank for 60 euros would save twelve euros in the case of a petrol engine and nine euros in the case of a diesel. (mg)