After a period of relative affordability, the party is now over. The fuel price rises above two euros again.

We can of course discuss endlessly what exactly we mean by affordable fuel, but the fact is that the times of low fuel prices are far behind us.

Halfway through last year it was completely crazy. Petrol and diesel were never as expensive as in June 2022. A liter of Euro 95 (E10) simply cost a bang! Two-euro-fifty for a liter of peut! Diesel has also never been so expensive.

At the end of 2022, the price dropped to slightly friendlier levels, but now that party is over again, according to United Consumers which closely monitors the average national recommended price of fuel in the Netherlands.

Fuel price rises

The average national suggested retail price breaks through two euros again. Today that price for a liter of E10 is 2,004 euros. The diesel price is also on the rise again and is approaching the magical two euro limit again with an average national suggested retail price of 1,956 euros.

Since mid-November, a liter of Euro 95 was not that expensive. The question is how that is possible. Well by China of course.

China?

After years of a strict zero-covid policy, the wise gentlemen of the party thought it was enough. From strict lockdowns, the country opened at once. Now that most have been ill and have recovered, economic activity in the Far East is also increasing rapidly. This is reflected in the oil price, which is going up. And so the fuel price goes up.

A barrel of oil plunged well below $ 80 last year and has risen again in recent weeks to more than $ 87. The Euro is now stronger against the dollar than in the middle of last year, but we notice that in the price at the pump.

More demand means less supply. Then the price rises. Old economic law. Still, it would all have been a lot more expensive without the excise discount that our government currently gives on a liter of fuel. The excise duty has not yet been increased as of 1 January. We’ll all get that by the middle of this year. Perhaps new records will be broken.

