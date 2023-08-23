If the outgoing cabinet does nothing, the fuel price at the pump will rise to great heights next year.

The price at the pump is currently extremely high in the Netherlands compared to other countries around us. For example, I recently drove 1,500 kilometers to Italy in a Toyota Starlet and came across many different rates.

Filled up in the Netherlands for over 2.10 euros, in Luxembourg 1.65 euros, in France 1.85 euros and at the Gotthard tunnel a liter of E10 costs 2.46 euros. I took the photo above the article just before Milan last week. Fortunately, the E5 (no E10 here in Italy at the pump) is around 1.95 euros here.

Fuel price next year

Still, the prices here above the article are not far from your bed show. From January 1, 2024, a liter of Euro 95, or E10, will simply cost 2.44 euros at the local pump. At least, that seems to be the case after answering parliamentary questions from our new hope in frightening days Peter Omzigt.

Excise duty reduction

In connection with the unreliable subject in Moscow that invaded neighboring Ukraine, an excise duty reduction was introduced, which was partially reversed on 1 July. The remainder will follow on 1 January 2024, as well as a periodic increase over it.

This means that the average Dutchman, who already has to pay quite a bit for his car, will pay a much higher fuel price. Driving a car is becoming increasingly unaffordable.

Then you go by public transport, right? Well, apart from the fact that the train is slowly becoming unaffordable, large parts of the Netherlands are now less and less accessible by public transport.

Unchanged policy

In response to Omtzigt’s questions, State Secretary Van Rij of Fiscality replies that if policy remains unchanged, the fuel price will rise sharply from 1 January. The differences with neighboring countries will then become even greater. Larger than the differences were BEFORE the excise duty reduction.

If I were a petrol station owner in the border region, I would mainly stock up on sandwiches and chewing gum before the turn of the year, because after January 1, they no longer sell a liter of petrol…

Excise duty

The Telegraph is kind enough to list for us how much excise duty we actually pay on our fuel. As of July 1, you pay 78 cents in excise duty on a liter of E10. NB! That is exclusive of 21 percent VAT. As of 1 January, the excise duty will increase (if policy remains unchanged) to 88 cents per litre.

The European Union has, of course, also produced a directive. It is based on 35.9 cents per litre. You could say that we levy excise duty in the Netherlands expeditiously.

Belgium and Germany

I had doubts about Belgium… two Henken once sang… Well, with a price difference of 40 cents on a liter of petrol in Belgium and 37 cents on a liter of peut in Germany, no one who lives anywhere near a foreign country doubts where he is whether she is going to refuel.

Dutch hope in frightening days Pieter Omtzigt adds that the VAT even lower is in Germany, so it actually makes more difference… He adds that this has major border effects and that this causes extra inflation as a result.

Street secretary Marnix van Rij does not want to anticipate decisions, partly in connection with the caretaker status of the cabinet. After their lengthy recess in September, the House of Representatives must also determine which subjects should be declared controversial and then possibly agree on measures.

In short, go and see how far you live from abroad. Immediately stock up on decent beer and buy out the drugstore. Because that is already cheaper abroad.

