Mexico.- The fuels in Mexico registered this Friday a national average price of $21.55 pesos per liter of Magna (green) gasoline, $23.4 pesos per liter of Premium (red) and $23.1 per liter of diesel, according to GasolinaMX.

Gasoline rates tend to vary from one region of the country to another due to factors such as international oil prices, geographic location, distribution and logistics costs, and taxes.

Here is a list where you will find the prices per liter of gasoline and diesel at service stations in Mexico, with the average rates of this May 6, 2022.

fuels today

Mexico City (CDMX):

Great 22.16

Premium 24.27

Diesel 23.21

Great 22.13

Premium 24.17

Diesel 23.23

Great 22.56

Premium 24.89

Diesel 23.15

Magna 22.09

Premium 23.81

Diesel 24.37

Great 21.12

Premium 23.39

Diesel 21.97

Great 20.24

Premium 22.34

Diesel 23.22

Magna 19.09

Premium 20.95

Diesel 22.72

Great 21.99

Premium 23.72

Diesel 23.02

Great 21.61

Premium 23.88

Diesel 22.91

Magna 21.8

Premium 23.7

Diesel 23.22

Great 21.51

Premium 23.88

Diesel 22.77

State of Mexico (Edomex):

Great 21.54

Premium 23.6

Diesel 22.83

Great 21.04

Premium 22.85

Diesel 22.5

Great 21.06

Premium 22.8

Diesel 22.61

Great 21.29

Premium 22.97

Diesel 22.85

Great 22.05

Premium 23.59

Diesel 23.61

Great 20.73

Premium 22.26

Diesel 22.17

Great 22.51

Premium 23.58

Diesel 23.72

To find out the price of fuel in your municipality, go to the official website of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).