Dear fuels, the green light for checks comes from the MEF. Salvini: “Someone is smart”

The debate continues expensive fuelnow hotter and hotter. While pump prices for petrol and diesel are not stopping the rush, sources in the Mef confirmed that the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgettialready in December gave mandate to Finance Guard to monitor the situation to avoid speculative phenomena on fuel prices following the stop of the discounts on excise duties. The Minister of Infrastructure also spoke on the question of expensive fuel Matthew Salvini: “We’ll talk to the prime minister about excise duties. There’s certainly some speculation in progress on petrol, and it is good that the Finance makes checks. There cannot be distributors who sell petrol at 1.70 and others at 2.40. Evidently there is someone who is being smart. I will bring the reasoning to the government level”.

Dear fuels, the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office is opening a file

Meanwhile the Rome prosecutor’s office already investigates price hikes, including i fuel prices, in the context of an open file to identify any speculation. The investigation is aimed at verifying the reasons for this increase and identifying any responsibilities. The investigations were entrusted to the economic-financial police unit of the Guardia di Finanza of Rome. Furthermore, the complaint presented by the Rome prosecutors will soon come to the attention of the Codacons in 104 proxies.

Dear fuels, a new Codacons offensive is underway

In fact, a new one starts on fuel prices Codacons legal offensive, which calls the Antitrust into question asking to open an investigation into the possible case of anti-competitive agreement. And so, after reporting to the Public Prosecutors and Guardia di Finanza, tomorrow the consumers’ association will present a formal complaint to the Antitrust, asking to open a practice for possible anti-competitive cartel in the fuel sector, and to acquire from all operators in the supply chain the documentation useful for understanding whether speculative maneuvers are underway to unjustifiably raise price lists at the pump.

“We want to understand if there are cartels, agreements or other strategies within the fuel supply chain prohibited by the law aimed at unjustifiably increasing the prices of petrol and diesel at the pump”, explains Codacons. “Net of the increase in excise duties decided by the Government which did not extend the discount of 18.3 cents, the increase in prices recorded in the last few days at distributors throughout Italy does not seem to respond to the trend in oil prices”.

Dear fuels, the boycott of the most expensive distributors is starting

In fact, Codacons observes that by examining only the last few weeks, it turns out that the Brent in two months it suffered a depreciation of -25.5%, going from 99 dollars a barrel on 7 November 2022 to the current 73.7 dollars. Similar situation for the Wti, which goes from 92.5 dollars a barrel in November to 78.6 dollars today (-15%). Even compared to 30 December 2022, the last day of surveys for the past year, when oil closed at 80.26 dollars a barrel, prices are down by -8.2%.

“We ask the Government to extend the scope of application of law 231 of 2005 which prohibits excessive increases in retail prices in the agri-food sector, introducing the same principle also to the fuel sector and defining in a certain and precise way the ‘anomalous price’, i.e. the maximum percentage increase in price lists beyond which the offense is triggered punishable according to the laws of the State” declares the president Carlo Rienzi.

“We also decided to launch a national boycott of the most expensive distributors, inviting Italian motorists to check the prices on their territory, also through the special apps that report i cheaper managers, and not to refuel at pumps that charge excessive prices. At the same time, we ask consumers to send us photos of distributors who charge petrol or diesel prices above 2 euros per liter, for reporting the case to the competent authorities” adds Rienzi.

Subscribe to the newsletter

